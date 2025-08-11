Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $184.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

