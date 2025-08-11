Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 63 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,840,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $4,036.97 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,094.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,737.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,646.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

