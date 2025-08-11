Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,947 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $68.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

