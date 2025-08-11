Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 329 Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,818,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,875,000 after acquiring an additional 295,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,570,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $226.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

