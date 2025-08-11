2,795 Shares in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Service Corporation International by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Service Corporation International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $80.52 on Monday. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $4,295,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,602,851.44. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

