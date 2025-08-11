Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $289,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.00 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

