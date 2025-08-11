National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 135.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,453 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ResMed were worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,431,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,310,000 after purchasing an additional 212,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 773,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,072,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $284.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $4,820,479. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.