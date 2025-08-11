Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 382 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,336,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $75.58.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

