Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 249 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $150.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.37. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.