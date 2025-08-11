Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of MITK opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.13. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $687,339.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,731.80. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

