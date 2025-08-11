Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Sell

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 7.0%

KURA stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $480.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.57.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 202.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 5,186,660 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after buying an additional 772,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after buying an additional 129,337 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 1,521,954 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

