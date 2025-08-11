Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $238,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

SPGI stock opened at $556.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $566.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

