Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,430 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in AT&T by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $201,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.