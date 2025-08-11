Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Sell

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $755.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.62. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.12.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
