Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Sell

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $755.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.62. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.12.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 10,633,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,431 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $5,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,068.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 622.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,548,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 58.7% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

