Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMI. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.27. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,330.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

