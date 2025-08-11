Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,217,000 after buying an additional 248,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after purchasing an additional 608,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,063,000 after purchasing an additional 186,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,084,000 after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.74. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

