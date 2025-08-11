Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.3%
LQDT opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.21. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
