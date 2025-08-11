Reviewing BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Genasys shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BARK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Genasys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BARK and Genasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 1 2 0 2.67 Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

BARK currently has a consensus price target of $2.6250, indicating a potential upside of 230.65%. Genasys has a consensus price target of $5.3333, indicating a potential upside of 231.26%. Given Genasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than BARK.

BARK has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genasys has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Genasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -6.34% -14.70% -5.79% Genasys -101.82% -166.96% -51.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BARK and Genasys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $484.18 million 0.28 -$32.88 million ($0.17) -4.67 Genasys $24.01 million 3.03 -$31.73 million ($0.64) -2.52

Genasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

