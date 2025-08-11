Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $313.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $223.82 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

