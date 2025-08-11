American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $297.41 on Monday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

