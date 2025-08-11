Head to Head Survey: authID (NASDAQ:AUID) versus Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rumble and authID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 authID 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than authID.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -293.43% -117.60% -71.37% authID -1,518.05% -117.29% -100.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rumble and authID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of authID shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of authID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and authID”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $101.46 million 33.73 -$338.36 million ($1.44) -5.47 authID $1.03 million 46.15 -$14.28 million ($1.54) -2.29

authID has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than authID, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rumble has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, authID has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rumble beats authID on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

