Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) versus CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of CVR Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and CVR Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy $7.19 billion 0.36 $7.00 million ($3.32) -7.83

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Synthesis Energy Systems and CVR Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 CVR Energy 6 2 0 0 1.25

CVR Energy has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Synthesis Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synthesis Energy Systems is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -39.32, suggesting that its stock price is 4,032% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy -4.63% -18.11% -3.52%

Summary

Synthesis Energy Systems beats CVR Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products. This segment also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm cooperatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid, and liquid and granulated urea. This segment primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

