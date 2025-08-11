Cooper Financial Group Buys 426 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average of $130.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

