Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 70.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR opened at $256.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $256.03 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.59.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

