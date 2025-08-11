Cooper Financial Group Purchases 960 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $17,416,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CRWD opened at $424.49 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $235.60 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

