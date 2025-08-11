National Bank of Canada FI Sells 17,774 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

