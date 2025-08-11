National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $179.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

