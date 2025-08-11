NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VYX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,728,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,647 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 25.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,252 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 110.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,442 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR Voyix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

