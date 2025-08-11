National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.32% of Celestica worth $28,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,681 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 799.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 916,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,601,000 after purchasing an additional 719,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $51,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $47,685,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS opened at $208.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $214.47.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

