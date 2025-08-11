AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,023 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 935,770 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,527,000 after purchasing an additional 639,402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547,894 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,186.4% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 400,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 369,316 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB opened at $186.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

