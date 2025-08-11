Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941,576 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,614,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,423,000 after acquiring an additional 236,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9%

MDLZ opened at $61.83 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

