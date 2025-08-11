Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.12% of Hesai Group worth $41,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSAI. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,560,000. Robert Bosch GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,997,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -754.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. Hesai Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Analysts expect that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

