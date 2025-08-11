Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. YETI has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 147,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of YETI by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,240,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.