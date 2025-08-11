National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228,214 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

