National Bank of Canada FI Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 522,153 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $28,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.