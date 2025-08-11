Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,036 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Zoom Communications worth $43,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 990.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. The trade was a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.0%

Zoom Communications stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.