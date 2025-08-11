Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 184,622 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $42,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.79.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $165.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.16 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.