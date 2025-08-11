Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $45,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,113,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after purchasing an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,333,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $2,157,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $87.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

