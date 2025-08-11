Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $50,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $110.97.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.