AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 3M by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $153.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.94. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,296 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

