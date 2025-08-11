Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $50,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

STX stock opened at $150.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.54. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,912,056. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

