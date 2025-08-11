Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.10. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.