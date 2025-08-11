Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Hrach Simonian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $2,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,597,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,422,389.54. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $3,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,046,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,332,703.30. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 772,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,598,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEVA opened at $13.18 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $742.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,178.31% and a negative return on equity of 287.71%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

