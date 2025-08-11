Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3333.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th.
Get Our Latest Report on Aeva Technologies
Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEVA opened at $13.18 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $742.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.94.
Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,178.31% and a negative return on equity of 287.71%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
