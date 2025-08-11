Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 662,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,544,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,269,000.

Shares of NNE opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

