International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 384 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 403.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 440 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

LON:IAG opened at GBX 373.90 ($5.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 351.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 163.65 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.20 ($5.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

