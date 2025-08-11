AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $156.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
