AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,657 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

