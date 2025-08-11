Wall Street Zen Downgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Buy

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRTG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2,413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
