AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,357 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after buying an additional 211,332 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after buying an additional 182,743 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

