Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

HBI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

HBI stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 276,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 176,238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 436.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

